In recognition of National Recovery and Suicide Prevention Month, the Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH), in partnership with the Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force, has launched the “Rise Above the Occasion” Campaign.
“This campaign brings together our community members and provider agencies alike to send inspirational message of hope,” says Laura Kelemen, NCDMH director of Community Services, “It is our goal to relay to our Niagara County community unity as providers and people in this fight against addiction, overdoses, and suicide, and to show there are many options available for support, services and treatment.”
The original song included in this campaign was written and produced by a local artist who goes by “Pretty Boy.” When approached with the opportunity to give back to his community in a way that was meaningful to him, he embraced this and created “Rise Above the Occasion”.
“We are in this together and there is no better time than now to show our communities that whichever number they call or door they walk through, there is help, there is hope and recovery IS possible,” says Myrla Gibbons Doxey, NCDMH deputy director and co-chair of the Niagara County Opioid Task Force Public Awareness Subcommittee along with Owen Steed, Niagara County legislator.
“Whether you live in Niagara Falls, Lockport, North Tonawanda or our rural areas, know that there is a community of Niagara County citizens and providers who are routing for you to get well and stay well," Steed said. "Take the first step and rise up. You matter. You are valued. You are capable and deserving of recovery.”
The “Rise Above the Occasion” campaign video can be viewed on the NCDMH Facebook page or by visiting https://video214.com/play/430YDs9swQ0fer1XpYDkxQ/s/dark.
The Niagara County Crisis Services 24-Hour phone line offers free, confidential support, guidance, information, referral and interventions as needed. Call 285-3515.
