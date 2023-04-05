Niagara County will partner with GreenSheen to host a paint recycling event on April 15 at Niagara University. Any latex or oil-based paint in its original container can be accepted at no cost.
Residents and businesses may bring up to 50 gallons of paint to NU's Dwyer Arena parking lot between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to help unload vehicles.
Advance registration is required; to sign up, visit https://www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events.
