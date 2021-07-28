The Niagara County Workforce Development Board has been awarded a $250,000 grant through Governor Cuomo’s Gun Violence Prevention Initiative to focus on providing permanent jobs to Niagara Falls youth ages 18-24. Niagara Falls is one of 20 cities receiving these funds in partnership with the state Department of Labor.
“The goal of the program is to prevent gun violence by helping the young population find meaningful jobs and careers,” said Bonnie Rice, the NCWDB’s executive director.
The NCWDB, in conjunction with Niagara County Employment & Training Department, will use the funds to provide a 90 percent wage reimbursement to local employers who hire and train the young people selected for the initiative. The young workers will also receive work readiness training, career coaching, and short-term training as needed. Assistance with transportation costs, work outfits, and other employment barriers may also be available.
“We’re very excited to provide this opportunity for young people in Niagara Falls,” Rice said. “Our local youth need jobs, and businesses need workers. This funding will help to lower the hiring and training costs for businesses while providing jobs for youth. It’s a great way to meet both needs simultaneously.”
Employers who may want to be part of the program should visit www.niagarawdb.com. Interested young people between the ages 18-24 who live in Niagara Falls should call 278-8108. Information will be updated regularly.
