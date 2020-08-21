Niagara County blitzing the roads for safety

The public service announcements are already blanketing the TV and radio airwaves.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” “Drive High Get DUI.”
And from now through the Labor Day holiday, virtually every law enforcement agency in New York will be conducting enhanced enforcement activities targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers.
“We’re part of the state-wide effort,” acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said on Friday. “It’s still summer, there’s a lot of activity and a lot of traffic and the bottom line is the major causes of serious accidents we investigate are speed and alcohol or drug involvement. It has to stop.”
Filicetti said enforcement blitzes like the current drunken/drugged driving campaign, which began on Wednesday, simply “save lives.”
In the last decade, from 2010 to 2019, fatal impaired driving crashes across the state declined by more than 19 percent according to preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College. And Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in announcing the ramped up enforcement campaign, is looking to drive those numbers even lower.
“There is no excuse for driving impaired — it’s reckless and puts not only yourself but everyone else on the road in danger,” Cuomo said. “We have zero tolerance for this irresponsible behavior and we’re stepping up patrols to send a clear message: If you drink and drive, you will be caught and you will be held accountable.”
Filicetti said the key to the campaign is “targeted enforcement.”
“We’ll increase patrols in high-traffic areas,” the acting sheriff said. “And we may throw in a checkpoint or two. We try to look at high volume and high accident areas.”
State-wide, law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols, and the New York State Thruway Authority and State Department of Transportation will have variable message signs alerting motorists to “the consequences of impaired driving to help deter this dangerous behavior.”
During the 2019 enforcement campaign, police agencies throughout the state issued 4,995 tickets for impaired driving and 170,378 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations. But Filicetti said the campaign is about more than just writing tickets.
“If we put extra patrols out and we come up with low numbers (of tickets) that’s a good sign. It means the (safety) message is getting out.”
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation are also using the enforcement blitz to remind motorists about their “Have a Plan” mobile app, available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list.
It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.
“Driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol is a costly decision—from fines and legal fees to, most significantly, lives lost,” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “It compromises the safety of everyone sharing the road, but it is 100 percent preventable. The choice is simple—plan ahead so you and everyone on the road can get to your destinations safely.”
The chair of the STOP-DWI Association, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Captain Rob Richards said the Have a Plan app is a proven life-saver.
“I encourage all New Yorkers to download the Have a Plan app,” Richards said. “The app contains helpful information such as programing a designated driver list, locating and contacting a taxi or rideshare service, and information on blood alcohol content levels. In addition, users can report a suspected impaired driver. Knowledge is power. Having this information at your ready is key to making responsible decisions.”
