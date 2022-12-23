A massive winter storm — with a dose of lake effect snow — brought the Niagara Region to a standstill Friday. It’s likely things will stay that way for awhile.
By late afternoon Friday many major roadways in the region were closed to traffic, including the I-90, I-190 and I-290, as well as Routes 400 and 219.
Friday morning, the City of Niagara Falls issued a travel ban until further notice. “Stay home and do not make any unnecessary travel. Several downed trees and power outages have been reported throughout the city,” a release from the city stated.
Later Friday, Niagara County issued its own travel ban. A State of Emergency that includes a travel ban was also declared in North Tonawanda and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.
With some businesses not opening up at all Friday, those that did open their doors were shutting them in the afternoon. Both Tops and Wegmans announced they’d remain closed through Sunday.
It was all largely due to the blizzard conditions brought upon by the storm, lake effect snow and high winds with a high gust of 68 mph recorded in Niagara Falls.
Power outages were also a concern for some local residents.
According to National Grid, about 1,400 Niagara County residents were without power about 6:30 p.m. Friday, with the majority in Wilson and the Town of Niagara. NYSEG had been able to get power restored to more than 14,000 NYSEG customers in Erie County and 900 in Niagara County, according to Channel 2 News.
Gov. Kathy Hochul had already declared a State of Emergency for the entire state on Thursday in advance of the significant winter weather system.
Continuing through Monday, lake effect snow will impact areas off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, and strong winds is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow with near zero visibility and localized blizzard conditions. Some areas locally could see up to 3 feet of snow through Sunday night. Below normal, freezing temperatures with low wind chills are expected to persist through Monday for upstate regions.
