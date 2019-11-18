Niagara County budget plan released

LOCKPORT – Niagara County’s tentative budget includes the lowest property tax rate in nearly four decades, according to county officials.
The proposed $368 million spending plan for 2020 has a full-value property tax rate of $6.73 per $1,000 of assessed value. The rate represents a decrease of 28 cents over last year’s rate of $7.01 per $1,000. County Manager Rick Updegrove said available records indicate the county tax rate is the lowest since 1983.
The property tax levy in the next fiscal year sits at $83.7 million for the general funds and $9.2 million for the special districts. Sales tax revenues are projected at $71.5 million, up 2.6 percent over 2019 estimates.
Legislator Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said the proposal was the result of “responsible” decision-making by officials.
“It recognizes the sacrifice of property taxpayers while continuing to provide vital county services,” she said.
The budget also includes a $9 million increase in expenditures, $1.3 million of which is related to what Updegrove described as “unfunded state mandates” which said are impacting a variety of local departments and offices.
Updegrove said the county was able to reduce the tax rate while expenditures rose because of increases in the tax base, including what he has been $400 million of investment that has been realized through the efforts of the county economic development department since 2015.
“The expansion of our tax base helps lower our tax rates,” said Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda.
Budgeted increases related to state mandates include: $840,000 for the New York State Board of Elections to handle early voting and the additional presidential primary election; $470,000 for the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office for programs related to criminal justice reform, in particular requirements related to the updated discovery law; and a $150,000 increase in public health personnel and services related to the monitoring lead thresholds.
Some $640,000 related to Raise the Age legislation was funded by the state, Updegrove said.
Excluding the mandates and increases in sales tax distribution to local municipalities, Updegrove said overall appropriations are up 2 percent.
