Wednesday’s outdoor career fair hosted by Niagara County Department of Employment and Training at Oppenheim Park in Wheatfield has been postponed a week due to inclement weather and will now take place on Sept. 29. More than 50 companies with open positions have signed up to take part.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oppenheim Park, 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield. No appointment is necessary.
“This is our third career fair this summer and we have had a great turnout of both employers and job seekers with many successful matches,” said Donald Jablonksi, director of Employment and Training. “We have employers who are eager to hire and willing to train those with limited experience, so this could be a great time for a person to consider new opportunities that maybe they would not have considered in the past. It is certainly worth taking the time to attend and explore.”
For more information, including a list of open positions, visit www.worksource1.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.