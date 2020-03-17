Niagara County Clerk operations sharply curtailed

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski on Tuesday morning announced a series of closing and service curtailments as his office complies with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mandate to reduce staff reporting to government offices by 50% to promote social distance and curtail the spread of CoVID-19.
For at least the next two weeks, depending on further direction from the governor's office:
—The county Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Lockport, North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls are closed. Automobile dealers will be contacted by deputy clerks to coordinate a reduced schedule for continuation of services. The general public is encouraged to use alternative methods for vehicle registrations and license renewals, including U.S. mail and online.
— The Veteran’s Service Agency, Pistol Permit Office and Historian’s Office are closed.
— The county clerk’s office will not be processing veteran’s cards, notary requests or passports.
— The clerk’s office will continue to accept real estate transactions by: U.S. mail; E-Record (visit niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk for instructions); and in-person appointment (call 439-7062 to schedule). In-office real estate closings are not allowed.
Copy requests for land and court documents should be made via telephone at 439-7022, email at niagaracounty.clerk@niagaracounty.com and via U.S. mail.
Certificates of Authentication, notarial certificates and notary renewals will done only via U.S. mail.
"We understand people may have some concerns about meeting expiration deadlines. As the Governor has rightly put these mandates in place to protect public health, we are seeking clarification from State DMV Commission Mark Schroeder if the state will consider extending deadlines for registrations and licenses for 60 days," Jastrzemski said in an announcment of the operational changes.
"Additionally, the state should also ask the federal government to delay implementation for REAL ID requirements for domestic flights by six months."
