Niagara County Conservatives back Ortt for Congress 

The Niagara County Conservative Committee has endorsed state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, in his bid for the 27th Congressional District, committee chairman William Ross announced Wednesday morning.
Ross said the Conservative committee's executive committee believes Ortt has provided strong and effective leadership in the 62nd Senate District over the past five years while supporting smaller government, less spending and lower taxes. He added that Ortt is a strong advocate for conservative principles of supporting individual rights and law-and-order.
"I’ve had the opportunity to meet with many of the candidates for the 27th Congressional District, and it’s clear that Rob Ortt best reflects our conservative values,” Ross said. “With his decorated service to our nation and respected track record as an elected official, Senator Ortt has the qualities we want in a leader representing our community in Washington.”
Ortt said he's "honored" by the endorsement.
“New York’s 27th Congressional District needs a conservative, battle-tested patriot representing its constituents and defending our President,” Ortt said. “Conservatism starts at the local level and it’s been my pleasure working with local conservatives to protect the rights of taxpayers, gun owners, and the unborn while defending our borders, our veterans, and our President.”
