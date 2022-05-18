Nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara County from May 11 to Wednesday, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.
The 898 new positive cases were up from 854 reported over the previous seven days. Five more Covid-related deaths were also reported since May 11. It raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 586 in Niagara County since March 2020, according to the health department.
Residents with at least one vaccine dose in the county rose to 148,640 on Wednesday, up from 148,550 reported on May 11.
The percentage of available hospital beds on Wednesday was: of Hospital Beds Available, 7-day avg.
• 57% — Eastern Niagara Hospital.
• 38% — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
• 29% — Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
