With a Monday campaign announcement, a competitive race for Niagara County District Attorney was launched.
John Ceretto II, an attorney in Lewiston who has experience as a county prosecutor, announced his run for district attorney via press release on Monday night. He plans to formally launch his campaign in Lewiston on Feb. 27.
Niagara County Democratic Committee Chair Jason Zona said Ceretto, a registered member of the Independence Party, was interviewed last weekend by the county party's executive committee and they are recommending his endorsement. A full committee vote is necessary and likely will take place later this month.
Zona said he was impressed during the interview when Ceretto came in to talk about running the office and not just the politics of being district attorney.
"Public safety positions need to be non partisan," Zona said.
Ceretto said in his release that "public safety" must again be "paramount in our District Attorney's Office."
"I want to restore that office’s focus to keeping our neighborhoods, our children, and our family businesses safe by bringing an independent, non-political vision to the office," he said.
Ceretto said while he has enjoyed private practice, including criminal defense, he misses being a prosecutor, which he spent five years doing for the county.
“Focusing on keeping the public safe was the most important legal work I’ve done,” he said. “As a prosecutor, you have a number of tools to help make our streets safer, and to ensure people that find themselves in the legal system have the right outcomes to prevent them becoming repeat offenders. It’s about making the best possible decisions on prosecutions for the community as a whole.”
He said he would like to increase the DA's focus on several issues, among them, use of the animal abuse registry as a deterrent.
Ceretto is a graduate of Western Michigan Law School. In his hometown, he's a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church and works the Kiwanis Club's peach pop tent every year during the Lewiston Peach Festival.
Former county prosecutor Brian Seaman is running for district attorney as well.
