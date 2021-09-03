The line at the Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles office in Lockport went around the building and up Market Street, almost reaching Main Street, on April 15. After a week of walk-in, no-appointment-necessary office hours at Niagara County's three DMV offices, the County Clerk's office has placed restrictions on walk-in service. It's now for Niagara County residents only and each walk-in is limited to two transactions. (US&J file photo)