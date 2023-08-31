E-waste collection slated
NIAGARA FALLS — An electronics recycling drop-off site will be open at Fashion Outlets, 1900 Military Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. The site is a joint endeavor of Niagara County and Sunnking and all county residents are eligible to deposit old computers, televisions, gaming devices and other household electronics at no cost. Advance registration is required. To get your ticket and choose your drop-off time, go to https://www.sunnking.com/events/niagara-falls-09-16-23. About 200 time slots remain available. A list of all acceptable items has been posted at that website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.