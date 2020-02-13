Niagara County ERT certified by state

The Niagara County Emergency Response Team (ERT) has acquired New York State certification from the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced.
The ERT is composed of members of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Lockport and Lewiston police departments and volunteer paramedics.
To achieve the certification, ERT was required to meet standards in several areas including individual operator and team training, equipment capabilities, operational standards and administrative record documentation. The certification is good for five years but the team is required to document compliance with the standards annually.
"I am very proud of what the team has accomplished. They have been working toward this certification for the past couple years," Filicetti said. "This certifcation allows us to be confident in our ability to respond to high risk situations and enhance the service to our communities.
"Having served for many years as a member of ERT, I know the countless hours of training required to ensure an effective response to critical incidents."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.