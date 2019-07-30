It's that time of the year again.
The Niagara County Fair will begin Wednesday morning with the traditional Farm-City Breakfast at 8 a.m.
Approximately 35,000 people attend the fair each year to partake of carnival games, rides, live music, fair food and 4-H exhibits and shows, according to the organizers.
One addition this year is the Dynamo Dogs Show, a canine variety act led by Gail Mirabella. She will have dogs of all shapes and sizes performing vertical jumping and hoop tricks, walking on barrels and undertaking other comical antics.
"Her unique presentation showcases the dogs' abilities. She brings out the best in her dogs thanks to the genuine bond and affection shared with them," says the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Another new feature is the Aquatic Acrobatic Show, which brings together five generations of talented performers for a unique water stage production. Look for springboard maneuvers, mermaids, aqua bola feats and even a jet ski in the show.
The Extension is bringing in a petting zoo this year, too. Showcased species will include Jacob sheep, Nigerian dwarf goats, camels, alpacas, a rare miniature cow, parrots, macaws, tortoises and cavies.
Admission to the fairgrounds is $5 per person aged 7 and older Wednesday through Saturday. On Sunday, the fee is $3 per person or $10 per carload. Children aged 6 years and younger are admitted at no charge.
A weekly (five-day) entry pass is available for $18.00. Parking is free.
For more information, check out cceniagaracounty.org/niagara-county-fair.
WEDNESDAY AT THE FAIR
8 a.m. — Farm City Breakfast @ Farm Tent
9 a.m. — Miniature In Hand show @ Horse Area
10 a.m. — Swine Showmanship and Show @ Show Ring; Poultry Show and Awards @ Small Animal Building; Rabbit/Cavy Judging @ Ag. Education Building; Exotic Petting Zoo
11 a.m. — Veggie Van opens
Noon — Blender Bike demo @ Veggie Van (repeats at 4 p.m.); AgLab opens @ Greenhouse; Spice it Up Activity @ Veggie Van
12:30 p.m. — EatSmart NY cooking demo @ Veggie Van (repeats at 4:30 p.m.)
1 p.m. — Derek Mediak Band @ portable stage; Clover Bud Dairy Show @ Show Ring
2 p.m. — Plant sale @ Greenhouse
2:30 p.m. — Dynamo Dogs show (repeats at 5:30 and 8 p.m.)
3 p.m. — Meat Goat Showmanship and Show @ Show Ring
4:30 p.m. — Aquatic Acrobatics show (repeats at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.)
5:30 p.m. — Creekside Classic Country Band @ portable stage
7 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade @ Pavement; Beef Practice @ Show Ring
8:30 p.m. — Movie night @ Ag. Education Building
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.