The Niagara County Fair is set to make a triumphant return Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 8 on Lake Avenue in Lockport.
Marketing Director Mark Ducharme said he’s been working hard on a great new family friendly entertainment lineup.
Planning was complicated by the pandemic.
“We spent a lot of time on deciding how to hold the fair safely,” Ducharme said, “maneuvering the possibilities. In early spring, we thought about online ticketing, what kind of events can we hold? What if we had bands?”
New shows include the “World of Wonders," a celebration of big-top history with sword swallowing, fire breathing, knife throwing and more.
Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review gives a Vegas touch to a western show with whips, ropes and tomfoolery.
There will also be kangaroos, camels and and lots of music.
Ducharme said 12 different bands are booked during the fair as well as 75 vendors and 13 food vendors with some still signing up at the last minute
The fair is still using paper tickets. Admission is $6 per person or, on Saturday and Sunday, $4 per person or $12 per carload.
Of course, the main attraction remains the return of 4H exhibits as helped by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Stacey Johnston, a 4H educator grew up with the fair and embraces the good it teaches youth from ages 5 to 18.
“It’s about more than raising animals,” she said. “They learn about money management. How much does feed cost? The knowledge is irreplaceable.”
4H isn’t just about animals, either. The 4H STEM (science, technology, engineering and manufacturing) will present a robotics demonstration. There will also be $H exhibits featuring arts and crafts, food, prized vegetables, photography and even etymology.
More information is available at CCENiagaraCounty.org.
