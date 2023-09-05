Niagara County is forming a committee to plan local celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Robert Emerson, executive director of Old Fort Niagara, has been asked to chair the committee, according to county legislature chair Becky Wydysh.
“Bob Emerson approached the Legislature about forming a local America 250 Committee so we can coordinate events across the county to celebrate this tremendous milestone but do so, we need ample time to prepare,” Wydysh said. “We hope to begin making appointments in the coming weeks and have the first organizational meeting within the next month or so.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer on the American 250 Committee should send an email to the legislature via the Public Information Office at ncpio@niagaracounty.com.
“Old Fort Niagara played a role in the American Revolution and we want to be able to recognize that history as part of a larger celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday,” Emerson said. “We want to bring all corners of Niagara County together and make the 4th of July in 2026 something special and memorable.”
