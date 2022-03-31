Niagara County Golf Course back with parks department

With an improved financial outlook, the Niagara County Golf Course is being put back under the control of the Niagara County Parks Department.
The finances of the Davison Road golf course had been managed by an enterprise fund since 2002, rather than the parks department itself.
The enterprise fund was put in place due to the golf course needing a separate accounting mechanism to manage debts that had been accrued at the time from the purchasing of new golf carts and a new irrigation system. While still a part of the Niagara County parks system, the enterprise fund meant that its finances were handled separately from those of the other county parks.
County Manager Rick Updegrove stated that those debts have now been paid off and the golf course is currently performing financially well, therefore the county no longer believes that the enterprise fund serves a purpose.
“After speaking with our independent auditors, given that the debt had been repaid, it was their opinion that it was no longer necessary to have this separate mechanism,” he said.
Updegrove also stated that resource distribution, and worker policies motivated the decision to dissolve the enterprise fund.
“Since the enterprise fund is a separate accounting mechanism, it made it difficult to share resources between the golf course and the parks department,” the county manager explained. “It was difficult to allocate equipment and labor to the golf course, and even more importantly, it was difficult to share those services and achieve economies of scale.”
The decision to dissolve the enterprise fund also coincides with the recent retirement of the Niagara golf course’s resident golf-pro, Tom Yeager, though Updegrove said that his retirement wasn’t in any way connected.
“Though his experience will be missed, his decision to retire didn't drive the decision,” Updegrove. said. “But I think it’s an opportune time for it to happen now that we have an opportunity to share resources with the county parks.”
Yeager retired on March 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.