The Niagara County Republican Committee released its slate of endorsed candidates for various public offices this week. 

"We have a tremendously strong slate of candidates for state, county and local office in what is going to be a great presidential election year in Niagara County with Donald Trump leading our ticket," said county GOP Chairman Rich Andres. 

The committee endorsed these individuals for election in 2020: 

• Robert Ortt, New York State Senate, 62nd District.

• Michael J. Norris, New York State Assembly, 144th District.

• Angelo J. Morinello, New York State Assembly, 145th District.

• Caroline Wojtaszek, Niagara County judge and surrogate.

• Brian Seaman, Niagara County district attorney.

• Michael Filicetti, Niagara County sheriff.

• Amel S. Jowdy III, Cambria town justice.

• Wayne D. Pollow, Porter town justice.

• Jipp Ortiz, Porter town council member.

• Laura A. Wagner, Royalton town justice.

• Jeffrey M. Dewart, Somerset town supervisor. 

