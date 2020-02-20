The Niagara County Republican Committee released its slate of endorsed candidates for various public offices this week.
"We have a tremendously strong slate of candidates for state, county and local office in what is going to be a great presidential election year in Niagara County with Donald Trump leading our ticket," said county GOP Chairman Rich Andres.
The committee endorsed these individuals for election in 2020:
• Robert Ortt, New York State Senate, 62nd District.
• Michael J. Norris, New York State Assembly, 144th District.
• Angelo J. Morinello, New York State Assembly, 145th District.
• Caroline Wojtaszek, Niagara County judge and surrogate.
• Brian Seaman, Niagara County district attorney.
• Michael Filicetti, Niagara County sheriff.
• Amel S. Jowdy III, Cambria town justice.
• Wayne D. Pollow, Porter town justice.
• Jipp Ortiz, Porter town council member.
• Laura A. Wagner, Royalton town justice.
• Jeffrey M. Dewart, Somerset town supervisor.
