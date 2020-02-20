Niagara County hires new grant writer

Niagara County will once again employ a contracted grants writer, in an effort to attract funding for operations from the state and federal governments and private organizations.
Acting on a recommendation from County Manager Richard Updegrove, the county Legislature this week unanimously approved entering into a two-year contract with Buffalo-based Upper Edge Consulting. A woman-owned enterprise, Upper Edge's agreement with the county will run from March 1 through Feb. 28, 2022.
The contract will pay the firm, headed by Diana Cihak, $6,000 a month and can be terminated early with 30 days notice by either party. The agreement requires Upper Edge to write "an unlimited number of grants."
Updegrove said a committee, made up of several county department heads, the sheriff and members of the legislature, had selected Upper Edge from three grant writing firms who had responded to a request for proposals for services.
"The most important factor to the committee was the identification of grants," Updegrove said.
The county manager said that he and the other members of the committee were looking for a firm that could expand the county's opportunities to compete for grant funding. Under questioning from members of the legislature, Cihak said that she maintains a variety of data bases that allow her to look for funding programs to meet counties' needs in the areas of homeland security, technology, public safety and security, public health, public works and government innovation.
In addition to assisting governments like the town and village of Ellicottville, Upper Edge lists a number of clients in the green-energy sector. Among those firms are Arcadia Energy, Buffalo Syngas and Genesee Biogas. The firm also does work for Niagara County winery Arrowhead Spring Vineyards and non-profits like 43North, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Western New York Land Conservancy
Cihak, who has operated Upper Edge for 10 years, told the legislators that she would regularly meet with county department heads, "on-site" in Lockport. Updegrove said Upper Edge was the only vendor who offered that service.
Upper Edge says that since its founding in 2010, it has submitted 73 grants on behalf of 16 clients. The firm says that 33 of those grants were approved, 16 were denied and 24 are currently pending.
The average 66 percent grant approval rate, the firm says, is "well above" the industry average of 33 percent. The award amounts for grants secured by Upper Edge have ranged from $5,000 to $1.5 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.