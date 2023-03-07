Michelle Harris has been appointed executive director of the Niagara County Historical Society, the organization announced Tuesday.
Harris succeeds Melissa Dunlap, who's retiring from NCHS at the end of the month after 33 years with the organization.
Harris is a past executive library director of Niagara Falls Public Library and a past executive director of its local history department. While at the Niagara Falls library, she developed and oversaw a project to catalog and preserve the entire local history collection. Her duties also included staff management, strategic planning, grant writing, policy development, archival projects and overseeing restoration of local paintings and artifacts.
Harris was hired by NCHS after a lengthy search.
"We have been very fortunate to have Melissa Dunlap serve us so well for the last 33 years, and we are sure that Michelle will step into her place and help us move forward into the next many years to come," NCHS board president Thomas Dublinski said.
