SANBORN — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved a number of tax incentives at its monthly meeting this past week.
• Niacet Corporation received a sales tax abatement worth $5 million and a 15-year PILOT worth $611,332, which would go toward an expansion of its Niagara Falls facility on 47th Street, a 20,000 square foot building, and to renovate existing buildings to create anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride, a gas used in the process of creating semiconductors.
• Chase Commons LLC received a 15-year property tax exemption worth $2 million, a mortgage recording tax exemption worth $30,000, and a sales tax exemption worth $144,000. It plans to redevelop the former Presbyterian Home on Lockport’s High Street into an apartment complex totaling 50 units.
• Peak Development Partners received a 10-year property tax exemption of $1.3 million, a sales tax exemption of $304,000, and a mortgage recording tax exemption of $56,063. The Buffalo developers plan to create 40 housing units from 1286-1298 Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda, which is currently 3.2 acres of vacant land. The $7.475 million project would create a mixture of one- and two-unit buildings, which its documentation states would help address Gov. Hochul’s strategy of achieving housing growth.
• The Comfort Inn The Pointe, located at One Prospect Pointe, will soon be under new ownership, as current owners Maid of the Mist Hospitality are selling to Ruda Management. The IDA approved a request that the new owners assume the tax benefits Maid of the Mist was receiving before, which included a PILOT agreement lasting another year to year-and-a-half.
• The Hammer and Crown BC tavern received $33,000 through the Cataract Tourism Fund, which is turning 462 3rd St., formerly home to the Rust bar, into a full service brewpub and restaurant.
