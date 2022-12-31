An inmate of the Niagara County Correctional Facility who reportedly attempted suicide a week ago died of their wounds at Erie County Medical Center on Friday.
Niagara County sheriff’s officials reported Saturday that on Dec. 23, EMS crews from Cambria Fire Co. and Mercy Ambulance responded to the county jail for an unresponsive inmate following an apparent suicide attempt.
Officials said life-saving measures were immediately taken by corrections personnel and the jail medical staff at the facility. The inmate was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital and later transferred to ECMC for treatment.
The inmate succumbed to injuries on Friday.
The investigation is continuing in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation as required. The New York State Commission of Correction was also notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.