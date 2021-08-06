A new program at the Niagara County Correctional Facility will have incarcerated individuals training canines which will be used for veterans who are in need of a service dog.
Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced the “Pawsitive for Heroes” program in partnership with WNY Heroes and Niagara County SPCA on Friday.
Through a partnership with the Niagara County SPCA, a canine is selected by a WNY Heroes’ trainer and then housed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. There, they are paired up with incarcerated individuals who will complete a rigorous training program with their partner.
After completing their program, the dogs will continue on their journey to serve with a Western New York Veteran.
The first three dogs to enter the Pawsitive for Heroes program are Hemi and Daffodil, two pit bull-type breed of dogs that were available for adoption through the Niagara
County SPCA. This program has afforded Hemi and Daffodil an opportunity to serve those in need. We also received a dog from WNY Heroes to train, who answers to Bandit.
“Having this type of program in the Niagara County Correctional Facility is an outstanding opportunity for our veterans, incarcerated individuals and the canines selected. The skills that are being learned throughout this process will enable those incarcerated individuals to apply what they have learned upon their release. This is a win-win for all of the organizations who will benefit from this program” Filicetti said,
Chris Kreiger, founder of WNY Heroes, stated, “This has been a program in the works since 2018. We are ever so honored to put this program together which will only serve more veterans in WNY. In partnership with the Niagara County SPCA, we will strive to gather our dogs from their facility, saving both Veterans and dogs at the same time”.
