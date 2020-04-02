Niagara County confirmed an additional 26 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the latest information found on the county's case location map.
With the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the county is now up to 91.
The county added 26 cases overnight. There were 65 positive cases as of Wednesday evening.
Niagara Falls has the most cases within the county, with a total of 23 cases. The next highest total is found in the Town of Wheatfield where there are now 19 positive cases.
The rest of the cases are as follows:
• City of Lockport - 9;
• Town of Lockport - 10;
• Town of Porter - 2;
• Town of Somerset - 1;
• Town of Newfane - 3;
• Town of Cambria - 2;
• North Tonawanda - 11;
• Town of Niagara - 1;
• Town of Lewiston - 4 and
• Village of Lewiston - 1.
