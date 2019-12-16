BUFFALO — The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs on Monday announced award of almost $900,000 to Niagara County to help combat substance abuse and response effectively to overdoses. The money is given by the justice department in light of the new dangers and public health responsibilities faced by law enforcement officers due to the opioid crisis.
“In the Western District of New York, partners across the community, including our office, have joined forces to tackle this deadly epidemic head on and, while we have seen success in our fight, even one death is too many. This funding will assist us as we continue to innovate and find new ways to eradicate these deadly drugs — and the destruction they wreak with them — from our community,” U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said.
Niagara County will receive $898,887 to expand access to supervision, treatment and recovery support services across the criminal justice system; support first responder diversion programs for non-violent drug offenders; promote education and prevention activities; and address the needs of children affected by the opioid epidemic.
Other awardees in the Western District of New York are: the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, $183,108 to improve medical examiner-coroner services by supporting efforts toward agency accreditation; and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office Toxicology Laboratory, $180,000 for equipment and training.
In addition, New York State will receive $13.5 million for various opiate-related efforts and programs.
With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the Department of Justice has made fighting addiction to opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, a national priority, Kennedy's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.