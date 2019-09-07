LOCKPORT – Niagara County lawmakers lent their support to state legislation that would waive a criticized fee residents would be mandated to pay for new license plates this week.
The approval was handed down at a special meeting in which all 11 members of the Niagara County Legislature present voted in favor of the resolution.
A sponsor of the resolution, Legislator Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said she was pleased by the consensus decision.
"Governor (Andrew) Cuomo is sadly taking full advantage of both the law and NYS motorists by setting the price at the maximum amount that the legislation allows," she said in a prepared statement.
The legislature's approval follows the submission of legislation by state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonwanda, who is seeking a U.S. Congressional seat. The legislature item was sponsored by incumbent lawmakers seeking re-election this fall.
For its part, the Cuomo administration says the new plates will reduce misidentification of plates by electronic readers, including those belonging to law enforcement, red-light cameras and cashless tolling system. Critics the effort as just another state cash grab.
“New York state motorists should not carry the burden of refunding the state for its implementation of an inefficient cashless tolling system,” the county resolution said.
While Ortt’s bill calls for the DMV to be blocked, the county’s resolution asks for Cuomo to “waive the state-authorized fee associated with mandatory license plate replacement.”
The new plate, selected following a statewide contest that generated plenty of public debate, anger and even conspiracy theories, will feature Niagara Falls, an image of the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline.
The winning plate design was selected out of five optional plate designs, four with variations of the Statue of Liberty on them and another that offered an image of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced the winning selection on Friday, noting that the preferred plate design drew about half of the 325,000 votes cast.
