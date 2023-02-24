The Niagara County Legislature is looking at having the county opt-in on a newly authorized tax relief measure aimed at volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that gives counties, towns and school districts authority to offer property tax relief to volunteers by way of an up to 10% reduction on their assessments.
The relief is indirect because paying monetary benefits to volunteers is illegal, according to John D’Alessandro, secretary of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY).
The measure, referenced by state Assembly member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, in a recent essay in the Union-Sun & Journal, is intended to help volunteer fire and ambulance companies recruit and retain members.
D’Alessandro said FASNY hopes the new law creates a “front door and back door practice” in that the property tax exemption attracts more men and women to become volunteers “at the front door” of their local fire / EMS station while helping to discourage existing members “going out the back door.”
Admittedly, D’Alessandro said, the law will not solve the statewide problem of dwindling membership in volunteer emergency response companies. Mostly, he thinks, “it’s a personal issue. What you hear most is ‘not enough time.’” Plus, young people don’t stay in one place for a lifetime any more, they leave home for school or a job.
“But this law is another tool to get them to consider volunteering in their decision,” he said.
For Niagara County, budget director Dan Huntington and County Manager Rick Updegrove presently are analyzing the budgetary impact of offering the exemption, according to legislator David Godfrey.
“I’ve spoken to the public, not just volunteers, and I have not found anyone who was not in favor,” Godfrey said. “Most people say they would spend the few pennies and there has been no negative pushback.”
Per the new law, enrolled members of two to five years, as defined by their volunteer fire company’s or ambulance service’s governing body, are eligible for an exemption. In addition, any volunteer with 20 years of service remains eligible after retirement for as long as they own their property.
Norris, who was a co-sponsor of the bill that became law, said the opt-in provision — which has local taxing jurisdictions deciding individually whether to offer the exemption, versus the exemption being mandated — is appropriate.
“I am hopeful all municipalities will approve this 10% property tax exemption for our volunteer firefighters who graciously donate their time and services to this important work,” he said.
Norris announced earlier this week that he and state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, have introduced new legislation to authorize the Volunteer Emergency Services Mileage Reimbursement Tax Credit, which would offset volunteers’ expenses for using their personal vehicles when they respond to emergencies.
