Niagara County has tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests kits from New York state that it is making available to not-for-profits and businesses.
The tests are available through the Niagara County Department of Emergency Services.
“I delivered tests kits to People Inc. and FeedMore WNY a few weeks ago at their request and I know there are other organizations that, perhaps given what they do, feel testing can help them continue operating safely,” Legislator Rick Abbott said in a release. “So, when we received this latest batch, I suggested we make them available to any not-for-profit or business in Niagara County.”
Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said the county received more than 50,000 test kits from the state at a time when the demand from the public for the kits has decreased sharply as the number of COVID-19 cases has been dropping.
“We have heard from municipalities that were hosting kit giveaway events that the demand just isn’t there so when Legislator Abbott suggested offering them to not-for-profits and businesses, I was on board,” Schultz said. “We are at a stage where we are encouraging people to mitigate their own Covid risk, so for organizations and businesses that may serve high-risk groups like the immunocompromised or the elderly, testing may still be important.”
Schultz said any not-for-profit or business interested in test kits should email their request, including how many kits they would like, to NCEM@niagaracounty.com. Someone will then reach out to schedule a pickup time.
