In anticipation of the expected winter storm, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, in consultation with Sheriff Michael Filicetti, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz, announced the closing of all Niagara County government offices on Friday. Public mitigation measures will be announced as they're deemed necessary.
Niagara County offices will be closed on Friday
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Another look at opioid epidemic
- Bills notebook: Jordan Poyer sits again, four named to Pro Bowl
- Council votes to restore ambulance service
- Starpoint set to take next step as Western New York wrestling powerhouse
- Heck wins permanent appointment as Roy-Hart district superintendent
- Kraus: Ready to serve Niagara County sports fanatics
- Starpoint registers five champions, wins Knuutila tournament
- Bills finding success with no-huddle offense in key situations
- First responders flood council chambers
- Lockport club commits to Rotary Pavilion on the Erie Canal in '23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.