NEW YORK — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based on the rising number of cases and hospitalizations, which have been especially pronounced in parts of upstate New York.
New York enacted a mask mandate at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020 that lasted more than a year. The new mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Monday to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.
“We’re entering a time of uncertainty and we could either plateau here or our cases could get out of control,” Hochul warned Friday.
Erie County has already gone to a mask mandate. Niagara County declined to follow suite.
On Friday, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh said it wasn’t clear how the state would enforce the new mandate.
“Niagara County has said right along that we believe it is advisable for people to wear masks indoors, especially when social distancing is not possible, as part of a multi-layered COVID-19 mitigation strategy, but that a mandate was not the best approach nor the enforcement of such a mandate the best use of our resources,” she said, adding, “To the extent that we are asked to take part in any sort of enforcement of Gov. Hochul’s mask mandate, we will be taking an educate to cooperate approach.”
In the county’s latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday, it was announced that 16 Niagara County residents had died between Dec. 2 and Wednesday due to Covid. Thirteen residents died from Covid between Nov. 25 through Dec. 1.
There were 1,540 active Covid cases across Niagara as of Wednesday. The seven-day average positivity rate was 11%.
“In Niagara County, we will continue to focus our county resources on vaccinations, contact tracing, testing and working to keep kids in school. As a matter of fact, we held five vaccination clinics this week,” Wydysh said. “We continue to seek more testing resources from the state, including reopening the free testing site at NCCC, because we believe identifying and isolating those who test positive is the greatest need right now to reduce the spread.”
New York joins several states with similar indoor mask mandates, including Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada and Hawaii.
New York recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday. That’s the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February. The surge is especially pronounced in some areas of upstate New York, which has accounted for nearly three-fourths of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in hospitals since August. Thirty-two upstate hospitals had to suspend performing nonessential elective surgeries starting Thursday because of capacity issues.
“We are heading upward in a direction that I no longer find sustainable,” Hochul said.
Though supported by many, mask mandates also have become a hot-button issue. Republican elected officials reacting to Hochul's announcement called it an unnecessary burden on businesses.
Locally, Assemblyman Mike Norris backed Wydysh's choice to not expand county resources on enforcing Hochul's mask mandate.
"New York state should also be using its staff and operations on increasing accessibility to testing and booster vaccination sites, not being the mask police," he said.
