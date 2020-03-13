Coronavirus concerns rippled across Niagara County on Thursday with several government agencies implementing steps to tackle the spread of the virus, including the Niagara County Legislature calling for a special meeting today to focus on Covid-19.
Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Niagara County, Monroe County confirmed its first case on Wednesday evening.
Niagara County Legislature Chairman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said today’s meeting will be held to pass a resolution giving the chairman of the legislature the authority to take any necessary actions relating to Niagara County’s response to coronavirus.
Wydysh explained the resolution is precautionary and is meant to address actions like signing contracts with hospitals for quarantine rooms or figuring out what to do if a legislator contracts the virus.
“The idea is that at some point we could get into a situation where it might be difficult for the legislature to be meeting in person,” she said.
Niagara County Health Director Daniel Stapleton said the number of those quarantined was up to 10 on Thursday, but noted it should be down to 9 on Friday because one person is going to complete their 14-day quarantine.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski also announced on Thursday that after conferring with Stapleton, who told him the virus is picked up from droplets on surfaces, all his offices, which includes DMVs, will cease the use of shared pens.
“We encourage people to bring their own pens with them or we will do our best to supply a pen,” Jastrzemski said.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced on Thursday that the Niagara County Correctional Facility will temporarily suspend inmate visitation and programming until further notice. Legal representation will continue through non-contact visits for attorneys following a medical screening.
Filicetti added that starting Tuesday phone services will be available at a reduced rate.
“These actions are not being taken due to a reported or suspected case of coronavirus and are being taken in an effort to assist in New York state’s initiative to reduce the spread of this virus,” Filicetti said. “The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office places a high priority on the health and wellness of the inmates and staff working within the Correctional Facility and these steps were necessary to ensure a safe environment.”
Many closings have been announced this week to cut down on large crowds to contain the spread of coronavirus, like SUNY and CUNY going to online classes, the NBA canceling games and many others.
Stapleton said this is the first time he’s seen closing like this for a disease, with the period after Sept. 11, 2001, being the only other time he’s seen s situation like this.
