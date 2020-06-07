The Niagara County Employment and Training OneStop Center located in the Trott Access Center will reopen on a limit basis starting on Monday
The services available include resume services, classroom training, young adult program, Employment Focused Services (EFS), and "Hot Jobs" and Community information.
Assistance will be by appointment-only, which can be made by calling 278-8108. A facial covering will be required in order to enter the building and must be worn at all times.
"Niagara County is anxious to get important public services up and running again as quickly as possible, while staying within the guidelines of New York state,” said , Legislator Jesse Gooch, chairman of the Community Services Committee. “In my mind, there is nothing more important right now than helping people find jobs.”
He stressed that while Niagara County Employment and Training is happy to try to answer common unemployment insurance question and can direct people to the proper institutions that can provide assistance, only the New York State Department of Labor can access, process, or assist with Unemployment Insurance claims, debit card/direct deposits, or delay in payments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.