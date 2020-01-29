Niagara County will again honor Purple Heart recipients by adding their names to the county’s Book of Honor at an August ceremony, County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski announced.
“Niagara County received the distinction as an official Purple Heart County because we are committed to the preserving the legacy of brave military personnel ... who were wounded fighting for our country,” said Jastrzemski. “We are already aware of some additional Purple Heart veterans who were not included last year and we want to do all we can to ensure every single one is recognized in our Book of Honor.”
To have a name added to the Book of Honor, obtain an application online at www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at 439-7022 or the Veterans Service Agency at 438-4090.
