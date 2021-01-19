LOCKPORT — Police reform will be in the agenda of the Niagara County Legislature with the release of a draft plan from Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh and Filicetti released the plan on police reform and reinvention, put together by an ad hoc county committee of community representatives, posting it on the county web site for public review. The plan was created to comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order mandating that all state law enforcement agencies engage in a "reform and reinvention" planning.
“I want to thank everyone who helped put this plan together as we had very candid conversations and I believe arrived at a consensus that makes sense for Niagara County,” Wydysh said. “I also thank the public for their input during our community engagement meetings. This was a true collaborative effort.”
Filicetti will provide a presentation on the plan to legislature members.
“This entire effort has afforded my office the opportunity to have very meaningful dialogue with stakeholders across Niagara County on how we police and what we can make adjustments to,” Filicetti said. “We covered so many topics including use of force, mental illness, minority recruitment and so much more. The result is a very comprehensive document that is worth residents reviewing.”
Filicetti said the plan does not radically alter the operations of the his office.
"I think from the beginning, we checked a lot of the (reform) boxes," the sheriff said. "I hope the public will look at it and see what we're doing and have confidence in us going forward."
Wydysh and Filicetti said that after the presentation, the plan will be put forward to the Legislature for adoption at a February. The plan must be submitted to the state by April 1.
The virtual meeting of the Niagara County Legislature takes place at 6 p.m. on cable on Ch. 1303 or livestream it at lctv.net. The final draft plan is available at https://tinyurl.com/y35uzv94.
