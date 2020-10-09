Niagara County had the most positive COVID-19 tests it has had in two months on Friday, the same day it also completed the third highest number of tests since the pandemic began.
Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said the county saw 20 new positive cases while noting that the overall county infection rate remains below 1%.
“The 20 positive test we have today are the most we’ve had in two months," Stapleton said on Friday. "However, 1,448 tests were also completed, which is the third most ever for us. Our infection rate remains just above one percent, right where it has been now for several months. We need to continue to be vigilant and follow all protocols but at this time the trend lines continue to be very good.”
The county has had a total of 1,873 positive cases to date, with 72 cases still active. Among the active cases, 69 of the individuals are isolating at home and three are currently hospitalized. To date, 1,700 county residents have recovered from the virus.
The number of countywide COVID-19-related deaths remained at 101, the same number it has been since mid-August. To date, a total 105,516 people have been tested.
Western New York's positivity rate dipped slightly from 1.4% on Wednesday to 1.3% on Thursday. On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed a series of so-called "Red Zone" areas in four counties where the positivity rate over the past three weeks has been 6.4%, compared to the statewide rate of .91%. Cuomo said the "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet have been where 19.7 percent of all positive cases statewide have come from over the past three weeks.
Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties, will continue to be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. The ZIP codes are available below, sorted by highest positivity on 7-day average.
In addition to monitoring the testing results from areas designated as "Red Zones," New York State also tracks testing results on a ZIP code level in areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange Counties - the average rate of positive test results reported yesterday was 5.4%. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York state, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, was 0.90%. These 20 ZIP codes contained 25 percent of all positive cases in New York state on Thursday, but represent only 6.6 percent of the state's population. In these ZIPs, 7,307 test results were reported to New York state on Thursday, yielding 398 positives. In the remainder of the state, 131,993 tests were conducted yielding 1,194 positives.
"Our response to these clusters shows just how advanced our testing system is. We do more tests per day than most states do per week. When you do 140,000 tests, you get data that is so granular that you can track it to the block," Cuomo said. "Whenever there is a cluster, we have attacked it, so this situation is nothing new. Our numbers statewide remain positive, but we must work together to protect our progress: It's going to take all of us to keep washing our hands, wearing our masks, remaining socially distant, getting our flu shots and staying New York Tough."
