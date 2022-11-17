For folks in the Falls and the Niagara Region the impending arrival of a lake effect winter storm is a tale of good news and bad news.
First the good news.
Forecasters are projecting that the the brunt of the storm will be felt in Erie, Cattaraugus and Chatauqua counties, well south of Niagara County. The largest lake effect snow accumulations, from Thursday through Fright nights, are expected from downtown Buffalo into the towns and villages of southern Erie County.
Snow totals there could reach 50 inches. The record for snowfall in an uninterrupted multi-day event in Western New York is 61 inches.
The bad news is that the storm will shift to the north Friday night and arrive in North Tonawanda, the Falls, Lewiston and elsewhere in Niagara County by Saturday morning.
Highway Superintendent of Cambria, Jon MacSwan, said he was following the weather and believed Niagara County was going to get hit, but DPW's were ready. He noted that last January, 29-inches of snow was cleared in five-hours. "I've been doing this 57-years," he said. "We do what we have to do."
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said DPW crews will be working three shifts, around the clock, to deal with the snow. The department will have 13 plow trucks available.
"And hopefully next year we'll have our new trucks (paid for with American Rescue Plan funds)," Restaino said. "Those trucks take a longer time to get built. We should be able to manage our way through this."
Snow removal crews will follow a familiar plan looking to clear main roads first, then secondary roads, side streets and alleys. Fire Chief Joe Pedulla is asking Falls residents who may have a fire hydrant on their property to help out by clearing any snow around the hydrants.
"We're also asking residents to respect parking requirements," Restaino said. "And keep your sidewalks clear."
In particular, streets crews said obeying alternate side parking rules is critical to snow removal.
Snow removal may be less of a problem for the Niagara County Department of Public Works. While there are 285 miles of county roads, DFPW crews only handle snow removal on 105 of those miles.
The county, officials say, contracts with towns and villages to do snow removal over the remaining 180 miles.
"We're in the process equipping our trucks with plows and salters," Garret Meal, Niagara County's commissioner of Public Works, said. "So we're ready to go for the weekend."
