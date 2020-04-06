Niagara County has received 100 of the 1,500 coronavirus test kits that the county health department requested, Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton announced during Monday's county briefing.
In a weekend Q-&-A with the Union-Sun & Journal, Stapleton had expressed optimism that the county would receive some but not all of the test kits his office requested.
During the briefing, Stapleton also announced the addition of pregnant women as a category of individuals that the county will test. The others include hospitalized residents, first responders and healthcare workers.
Also Monday, the county announced the addition of 27 COVID-19 cases since its April 3 briefing, bring the county's total caseload to 130.
"It's going to continue to go this direction ... for the foreseeable future," Stapleton said.
Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, asked Stapleton whether he could say when Niagara County would reach its apex of cases.
Stapleton said it's hard to predict, since observers don't know whether a community is in peak or apex until it's over.
"Then there is plateaus," he said. "A plateau can last a long time. A plateau can last weeks."
Also making peak prediction difficult is the lack of testing locally, Stapleton added.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's latest executive order, announced April 3 but not signed yet, authorizing the seizure of ventilators and personal protection equipment from upstate hospitals for downstate usage was also a topic at Monday's briefing.
Wydysh reassured residents that in conversations with local hospital executives she has been told no ventilators have been taken by New York State.
"None of those ventilators have been moved at this point … Our hospitals are telling us nothing has been moved at this point," she said.
Stapleton said he's been talking with local hospital leaders and supports their determination that they don't have enough spare equipment to give up.
