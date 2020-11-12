Niagara County records 90 new positive virus cases

Positive COVID-19 infections continue to be on the rise in Niagara County.
The county health department on Thursday reported 90 new positive cases since Tuesday morning. The numbers reflect a two-day period because updated figures were not presented on Wednesday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
As of Thursday, the health department said there are 420 active cases countywide, including 405 individuals who are isolating at home and 15 individuals who have been hospitalized. The number of deaths in the county related to the county continued to hold steady at 103.
The county has had 2,631 positive cases and 139,289 people have been tested in the county since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.