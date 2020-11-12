COVID-19 infections remain on the rise in Niagara County.
The county health department on Thursday reported 90 new positive tests since Tuesday morning. The number reflects a two-day period because updated figures were not presented on Veterans Day, which was a holiday.
As of Thursday, the health department said there are 420 active cases countywide, including 405 individuals who are isolating at home and 15 individuals who have been hospitalized. The number of virus-related deaths in the county held steady at 103.
The county has had 2,631 positive test results and 139,289 people have been tested since the pandemic began.
The virus positivity rate continued to rise across the region on Thursday, with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's office reporting another uptick in positive tests within Erie County communities that have been placed under a yellow zone cautionary designation.
Erie County's percentage of positive test results increased from 4.4% on Tuesday to 5.5% on Wednesday, according to the governor's office. Within the yellow focus zone area, which includes the City of Buffalo and several surrounding communities, the positivity rate was 8.6% on Wednesday. The positive testing rate in all focus zone areas statewide was 4.86%. New York's positivity rate outside the focus zones was 2.53%. The statewide positivity rate was 2.95%.
During his daily briefing Thursday, Cuomo said New York is doing a better job contending with the virus than much of the rest of the United States, but he suggested the coming months may prove more difficult, especially if residents do not adhere to recommendations from public health experts.
"COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day," he said. "While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it's up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It's a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay ... smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control. New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."
