Niagara County registers 119th COVID-19 death

Niagara County has lost another resident due to COVID-19.
The health department on Tuesday reported the death from the virus of a 61-year-old resident who had underlying health conditions. It marks the 119th Niagara County resident to succumb to the disease since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The health department reported 172 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to date countywide to 6,172. Officials said, as of Tuesday, there were 1,792 active cases in the county, including 1,757 individuals who are isolating at home and 35 more who were hospitalized.
To date, the health department said 4,261 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 191,571 tests involving county residents have been administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.