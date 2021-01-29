Almost five months after a judge's decision, close to two months after a court order, and just one day before they were scheduled to appear to answer a contempt of court notice, attorneys for Niagara County have turned over five years worth of annual financial disclosure forms filed by members of the county legislature.
The hundreds of pages of documents were released after a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) lawsuit brought by the New York Coalition for Open Government.
"We're certainly pleased that we finally have the documents in our hands," said Paul Wolf, the coalition president. "It's unfortunate that it took this long and this much of a project to get documents that are clearly public."
Wolf said his organization is reviewing the disclosure statements to see what they may reveal. The Gazette has also received a copy of the documents and is taking a close look at the information in them.
Niagara County requires yearly financial disclosures from a broad range of elected and appointed officials, under an ethics law first adopted in 1996. However, the legislation exempted the forms from being disclosed under New York's Freedom of Information Law.
The open government coalition pressured the county legislature to amend the law in 2019 to make the financial disclosures subject to FOIL. But after a request from the coalition for the release of forms from earlier years, the county refused to provide those documents.
The coalition, with the assistance of attorney Michael Higgins, a professor at the SUNY Buffalo Law School and law students working with the school's Civil Liberties & Transparency Clinic, sued the county in February 2020, demanding the release of the disclosure documents.
In September, State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso ruled that the county's pre-2019 prohibition on release of the financial statements violated the Freedom of Information Law and ordered the forms from 2014 through 2019 be released to the coalition.
County attorneys said forms from prior years had been destroyed.
While the county did not appeal Caruso's ruling, Higgins said they didn't move quickly to release the documents either.
"They could have just given us the documents (after Caruso's ruling), but they didn't do that," Higgins said. "We had to draft an order and that took some time."
Caruso signed the order, directing the county to turn over the disclosure forms on Dec. 1. The order was served on the county on Dec. 2.
County attorney Claude Joerg said after Caruso's ruling that the county would comply with the judge's decision. He had argued that county lawmakers who filed financial disclosures, prior to 2019, had done so with an understanding that they would not be made public.
"For 20-plus years, under both Democrat and Republican leadership, county employees operated with an expectation of privacy in filling out these reports and we felt we owed it to those past and present employees to honor that," Joerg said after the ruling. "The court ruled otherwise, so we will comply.”
Higgins said he waited for two weeks, after serving the court order, to receive the disclosure forms. When they didn't arrive, he wrote a letter to Joerg on Dec. 14.
The letter went unanswered, so he emailed the county attorney on Dec. 21, called him on Dec. 28, emailed again on Dec. 30 and called him again on Jan. 5. On Jan. 6, Higgins went back to Caruso and asked to have the county held in contempt of court.
"They replied saying (First Assistant Niagara County Attorney John) Ottaviano (who handles FOIL matters) was really busy," Higgins said. "Eventually they complied (with the judge's order) the day before the hearing on contempt was scheduled."
Higgins said the disclosure forms were withheld for far too long.
"For 20 years these documents were unlawfully secret and the New York Coalition on Open Government did their darndest to get that changed. I think the court had no choice but to agree with us," he said.
Wolf noted that Niagara County officials "stubbornly refused " to release the documents, making the lawsuit necessary. Higgins said the need to sue to obtain public records is the reason "this law stood for as long as it did."
"Most sunshine laws are broken," the law professor said. "These are complex cases and you're talking tens of thousands of dollars to sue."
Under New York's FOIL, those suing for public records may be able to force governments or agencies found to have violated the law to pay their legal fees. Caruso has reserved decision, for the moment, on whether the county should be required to pay fees to Higgins and the Civil Liberties & Transparency Clinic.
