Niagara County recorded its 109th death from COVID-19 on Thursday, one day after the nation set a new single-day record for deaths related to the virus.
Officials from the Niagara County health department announced that a 71-year-old woman with underlying health conditions was the latest local victim of the disease.
The announcement of her death followed a report from Johns Hopkins University which said the U.S. recorded a record 3,157 deaths on Wednesday alone. The Associated Press reported that the number was higher than the number of people killed on 9/11, and shattered the old mark of 2,603 deaths from COVID-19, set on April 15, when the New York metropolitan area was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.
The county health department reported an additional 208 positive test results on Thursday, bringing the total number of positives to date countywide to 4,494. As of Thursday, the health department said, there are 1,224 active cases in the county, including 1,210 isolating at home and 14 who are hospitalized. A total of 169,015 people have now been tested in the county.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's office reported that in Niagara County's yellow zone focus area, which includes North Tonawanda and part of the town of Wheatfield, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 8.51% on Wednesday. In Erie County's yellow zone communities, the seven-day average was 8.18% and the same average for Erie County's orange zone area was 7.67%.
At the state level, the positive testing rate in all focus zone areas was 5.91% as of Wednesday, with the rate outside focus zone areas coming in at 4.49%. The statewide positivity rate was 4.84% and there were a total of 61 COVID-19 deaths across New York on Wednesday.
During his daily briefing, Cuomo said state officials are continuing to closely monitor hospitalization rates and hospital capacity. While the state is dealing with increases in hospitalizations, Cuomo said New York is doing "dramatically better" than essentially every other state in the country.
"The total number of hospital beds in the state is 53,000 — currently 35,000 beds are occupied, and about 4,000 of those with Covid patients," Cuomo said. "At our height, we had about 19,000 people hospitalized with Covid, to put this recent increase in perspective. The next chapter is going to be vaccine distribution and vaccine acceptance. The vaccine is the weapon that is going to win the Covid war, and that is the light at the end of the tunnel. It's not a short tunnel, but we know the way through this. We just have to get there, and we have to get there with as little a loss of life as possible."
In addition, Cuomo announced that Prescryptive Health will launch 150 new rapid testing sites statewide. He said the partnership will help expand testing capacity in spots that are limited. Prescryptive's digital health platform will manage deployment of rapid test kits provided by New York state, and provide the technology to manage inventory, schedule appointments and report results in a timely manner.
Residents can find participating sites, schedule a test, receive results and follow-up with licensed clinicians directly from a mobile device. All testing sites will be searchable on the state's Covid test site website: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you. Appointments for the sites will be also available at www.prescryptive.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.