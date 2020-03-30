There are now 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County.
Officials updated the county's online map of cases on Monday, adding 13 new cases from Sunday's total of 38.
The highest number of cases by community are currently found in Niagara Falls and Wheatfield, which have 10 cases each. Lockport and North Tonawanda have six cases each.
The map can be found online by visiting: http://niagara-county.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/1438a0783c4e4b0883aa42d3f8009257.
