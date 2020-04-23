Niagara County officials announced an additional 32 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is the largest recorded increase in one day, according to Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston.
"This is a big number. It is our biggest number in one day so far throughout this crisis, but we also believe that this number is a byproduct of the factor that we are doing more testing recently in Niagara County," she said during her daily briefing.
Wydysh said the jump in cases is not surprising to health officials, as it is just an indicator that "we are not on the downside of this."
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said the county has been able to get increased testing kits from multiple partners. He still has not received 1,300 of the 1,500 testing kits he ordered over a month ago, he added.
Officials also announced the death of a 65-year-old man with underlying health conditions on Thursday, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in Niagara County to 18.
With the 32 new cases, the county's total caseload rose to 326.
Wydysh touched on a few state COVID-19 topics also during her briefing on Thursday.
According to Wydysh, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the preliminary results of the 3,000 people antibody testing that occurs earlier this week, showing that 13.9% of those tested had the antibodies developed after contracting COVID-19. The upstate percentage was 3.6%, she added.
She also touched on the concern of a second wave of COVID-19 occurring during the fall, saying that it would be difficult because of the regular flu season occurring at the same time.
As of Thursday, the county reported 154 individuals are in isolation (136 at home and 18 in hospitals), 154 have recovered and 1,440 people have been tested.
