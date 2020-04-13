Officials in Niagara County on Monday confirmed another death from COVID-19.
The health department said the death, the fifth related to the virus in the county to date, involved a 66-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide eclipsed 200. As of Monday, county health officials say there were a total of 205 confirmed cases, up from 194 on Saturday.
There are currently 113 people isolating at home and 20 more in local hospitals. County officials said a total of 67 residents have recovered.
According to state health department data, which last updated on Saturday, there have been 896 people tested in Niagara County.
Niagara Falls and Wheatfield continue to have the highest number of cases with 52 and 36, respectively.
