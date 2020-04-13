Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.