Officials with the Niagara County Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday. It raises the total number coronavirus deaths in Niagara to 248.
In addition, from Friday through Sunday, the county saw 179 new positive COVID-19 cases. There are currently 958 cases in Niagara County with 934 cases isolating at home and 24 cases in hospitals.
Also on Monday, state officials announced plans to help revive the performing arts, a sector that, like restaurants, has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than 300 pop-up performances will take place across the state starting Feb. 20. Performers who will take part include actors Hugh Jackman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kenan Thompson, opera stars Renée Fleming and J’Nai Bridges, performance artist Taylor Mac and dancer Savion Glover.
In New York City, officials said a new “Open Culture” program would launch in more than 100 locations citywide. Groups can start applying for permits March 1 for one-day performances.
They can charge for tickets as long as they don’t block passers-by from seeing what they can.
“If we’re really going to bring back the heart and soul of New York City, we need our arts and culture back,” the mayor said at a news conference enlivened by a performance by members of Elisa Monte Dance, a modern dance company based in Harlem.
Broadway theaters and other indoor performing arts venues have been closed since last March, dealing a heavy blow to New York's famed arts scene. Even large outdoor concert series and the popular Shakespeare in the Park shows were canceled last summer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
