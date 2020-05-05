Niagara County health officials reported a jump in six COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
The Niagara County Department of Health said those deaths include:
• An 61 year-old female with underlying health conditions
• A 94 year-old female with underlying health conditions
• An 83 year-old female with underlying health conditions
• An 89 year-old male with underlying health conditions
• A 90 year-old male with underlying health conditions
• A 62 year-old male with underlying health conditions
In addition, county officials announced 41 new positive cases raising the number of active cases in the county to 249.
In total, there have been 570 positive cases in Niagara County with 287 recovering.
The Niagara County heat map that breaks the positive cases down by municipality can be found here.
