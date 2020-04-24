Niagara County reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Niagara County officials reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
Officials said the deaths involved a 94-year-old male, a 76-year-old male and a 70-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
County officials also announced 33 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 359.
As of Friday, 163 people were in isolation (143 at home and 20 at hospitals), 175 have recovered and 1,635 people have been tested.
