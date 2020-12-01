Niagara County reports three more COVID deaths

Niagara County recorded 200 more positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, one day after three county residents died from the virus.
The Niagara County Department of Health said there are now a total of 1,065 active cases in the county, including 1,035 individuals who are isolating at home and 30 county residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The latest numbers follows Monday's report from the health department which announced 500 new positive virus cases and three additional COVID-19 deaths.
The health department said the group of deceased individuals included a 59-year-old male, a 92 year-old female and an 85-year-old male, all with underlying health conditions. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to date in Niagara County is now 108.
"We regretfully report the deaths of 3 Niagara County residents," the health department said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of these three individuals."
The health department reported a total of 506 new positive cases, covering the five-day period starting Wednesday and ending Sunday.
